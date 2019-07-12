EU nations approve sanctions against Turkey over Cyprus drilling

Envoys of European Union member-states on Friday approved a statement calling for sanctions against Turkey over its illegal drilling activities off Cyprus do not, reportedly, go far enough for Nicosia, which wants tougher measures.

According to sources, no states objected to the measures set out in the statement. They foresee proposals for a suspension of negotiations on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement and a halting of high-level dialogues for the time being. It also calls for a reduction of pre-accession assistance to Turkey for 2020 and for the European Investment Bank to review its lending activities in Turkey.

A high-ranking EU official remarked that Turkey's drilling activities are "illegal, and we want them to stop them," adding that the EU "is in full solidarity with Cyprus."

The official said further details cannot be revealed as the process is under way.