Theatre du Soleil | Athens | July 13-15

For the first time in its 54-year history, Paris's avant-garde Theatre du Soleil was entrusted by its founder, Ariane Mnouchkine, to another director: Canada's acclaimed Robert Lepage. “Kanata: Episode I – The Controversy” is based on the story of a French artist who was moved to paint the portraits of indigenous women murdered in the slums of Vancouver by a serial killer. The director shifted the focus of the drama following criticism for the lack of an indigenous presence in its cast and for an apparent failure to consult with the First Nations. The play is in French with Greek surtitles and will be staged by the Athens Festival at the Athens Concert Hall. Shows start at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, and at 9 p.m. on Sunday. For details and tickets, visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis

Sofias, tel 210.728.2000