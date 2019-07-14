In/Finito | Athens | July 15 - September 10

As part of an ongoing cultural exchange between Greece and Italy, the Italian Embassy of Athens brings the works of Greek photographer Costas Ordolis to its Educational Institute. Ordolis, who was featured at this year’s Athens Photo Festival, specializes in city photography and transforms iconic urban scenes into a stage setting. The show opens on July 15 at 7.30 p.m. and hours are Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Italian Educational Institute, 47 Patission, tel 210.524.2646