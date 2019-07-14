Sunrise | Athens | July 15

Friedrich W. Murnau’s 1927 melodrama, “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans,” follows an unnamed man who falls for a woman who attempts to convince him to drown his wife. While the storyline is relatively simple, the movie garnered critical acclaim over the years, as well as three Oscars at the first-ever Academy Awards in 1929. The classic will be screened at Halandri's Municipal Rematia Theater as part of this year’s Athens Open Air Film Festival. Admission is free. The film begins at 9.30 p.m. For details, visit www.aoaff.gr.



Municipal Rematia Theater, 2-8 Narkisson, Halandri, tel 210.685.5898