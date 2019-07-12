Greek island of Milos voted Europe’s best by Travel + Leisure readers

The Aegean islands of Milos and Crete have been voted, respectively, first and second Best Island of Europe for 2019 by readers of the American Travel + Leisure magazine.

Paros, last year’s number one pick, placed fourth, ahead of Santorini in fifth place.

“Greece rules this list with four islands,” the magazine declared on its website.

Travel + Leisure conducts a survey every year for its World’s Best Awards, asking readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe and to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and other topics.

“Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value,” it said.