SYRIZA reacts to Athens recognition of Guaido

Greece’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday saying that the government has recognized Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela, supporting his call “for free, fair and democratic presidential elections.”

“The Government of the Hellenic Republic, in accordance with the common EU position in the statement of the EU High Representative/Vice President, Mrs Mogherini, on behalf of the EU28, decided to recognize the President of the democratically elected National Assembly, Juan Guaido as President a.i. of Venezuela,” the ministry’s statement said.

The move was criticized by opposition leftist SYRIZA, which said in a statement that “it weakens Greece’s role in the EU as a bridge of dialogue and mediation to resolve crises in third countries.”

It added that the government showed ignorance of the situation in the troubled South American country, “as there is no common position of EU countries in favor of recognizing Juan Guaido as a transitional president.”