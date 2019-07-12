Mitsotakis holds meeting on future of ERT

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on Friday to discuss the prospects of state-run TV channel ERT and ways to turn it into a modern and pluralistic public service broadcaster.



The meeting was attended by government spokesman Stelios Petsas, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis.



The first part of the meeting was also attended by outgoing ERT CEO, Yannis Drosos, who presented the financial and other implications of the three football tournaments the broadcaster has signed contracts for.



Drosos will remain in place until decisions are made about the changes in the broadcaster.