Numerous blazes break out in Greece

Photo: inkefalonia.gr

Four different blazes broke out in Greece on Friday afternoon, with the bigger one being the one in the area of Prokopata, south Cephalonia.



Twenty-six firemen manning six vehicles and assisted by two Pezetel water-dropping aircraft were deployed at the Inonian island.



The fire broke out shortly before 4:30 p.m. in multiple areas and spread quickly due to the strong wind, local website inkefalonia.gr reported.



The fire service said the flames are not close to residential areas.



Other blazes were reported in central Evia, in Aspropyrgos, west Attica, and in the area of Kato Souli, Marathonas.