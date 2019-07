File photo

Two global tourism giants with assets in Greece are about to join forces, Thomas Cook has suggested, announcing that it is in talks with its 15 percent stakeholder Fosun Tourism for a share capital increase in the British tour operator that will see Fosun assuming control.



Thomas Cook, one of the top agencies for the Greek destination, along with Tui, announced in May the acquisition of two hotels on Kos.

Fosun controls the international Club Med chain, which includes the hotel of the same name on the island of Evia, while it is also examining the possibility of operating a second tourism complex in Greece.



Sources aware of Fosun Tourism’s plans say that Mediterranean destinations, including Greece, are key target markets for the Chinese company.