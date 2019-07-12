Venezuela's Guaido thanks Mitsotakis for recognition

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Friday thanked Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the new government for recognizing his as the interim president of his country.



“Greece, the cradle of democracy, will undoubtedly be a great European ally in our struggle,” Guaido said in a tweet, commenting on the Greek announcement earlier this morning.



Greece's Foreign Ministry said in a statement the government “strongly supports the efforts of the EU, especially through the International Contact Group and the Special Representative of the EUHR/VP, Mr Enrique Iglesias, as well as related initiatives such as the Oslo talks, with the aim to secure a peaceful, political, democratic, negotiated solution to the crisis, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.”