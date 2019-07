Two boys sit on a climbing frame at the official opening of a restored playground in Pefkonas, on the outskirts of the east Attica port town of Rafina, on Friday. Rafina Mayor Evangelos Bournous and other officials inaugurated the playground less than a year after it was razed by the devastating July 23, 2018, wildfires that claimed more than a hundred lives and caused widespread destructions in Mati, Neos Vouzas, Kokkino Limanaki and other residential areas. [InTime News]