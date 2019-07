Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) and Education Minister Niki Kerameus are seen outside the Education Ministry Friday. The new government announced its intention to scrap the so-called university asylum law and to freeze plans to establish a fourth law school in Patra, western Greece. Meanwhile, university candidates were given an extension for filling out their application forms as authorities are busy gauging conditions ahead of the new academic year. [ANA-MPA]