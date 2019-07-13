Mitsotakis meets with his Finance Minister

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is having a meeting at his office with Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and his three deputies – Apostolos Vessyropoulos, Thodoros Skylakakis and George Zavvos – about the government policy statement to be made in Parliament next week and the new tax bill, which is expected to cut some income and indirect taxes, although probably not as much as the new government would have liked.

Next week, the Finance Minister is expected to meet with representatives of Greece's creditors and the Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling, on the sidelines of The Economist's 23rd Roundtable with the Government of Greece.