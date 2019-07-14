Two questioned over 100-kg drug haul in Thesprotia

A 40-year-old Greek man and a 36-year-old Albanian national were questioned over the weekend in connection with a large haul of cannabis in the region of Thesprotia, near the country’s border with Albania.



Police detained the two men on Friday after stopping the car in which they were traveling for a routine inspection and discovering 99 packages containing cannabis weighing more than 102 kilograms in the vehicle’s back seat and trunk.



The two men were charged with drug trafficking, while the Albanian national faced additional charges of illegal entry as he had no residence permit and had been previously issued with a ban on entering the country. Officers at the Igoumenitsa narcotics unit are seeking suspected accomplices, as the pair may belong to a larger racket.