Athens police unveil forged document lab

Police in Athens seized dozens of passports, driving licenses and identification cards from various European Union countries that are suspected to have been stolen or forged, during a raid in the eastern suburb of Ilioupoli on what is believed to be a forged document lab, it was announced on Saturday.



Officers also seized computers, document and passport scanners, printers and data storage devices, as well as 10,312 euros in cash from the facility, which was allegedly run by a 50-year-old foreign national.



The suspect was arrested prior to the raid outside his home on Thursday by officers acting on a tip-off. He was allegedly holding an envelope containing a Greek passport and residence permit, three Greek ID cards and another three Greek driving licenses, as well as an Albanian driving licenses that he intended to sell. He was also said to be carrying more than 4,000 euros in cash on his person.