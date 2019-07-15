Travel discounts for people with mobility problems
People with mobility problems who are permanent residents of Attica will be granted special travel passes that will enable them to travel on intercity buses (KTEL) with a 50 percent discount as of Monday.
According to the Attica Regional Authority, those eligible for the pass can apply to their local citizens’ service center (KEP), the Social Welfare directorate of the Attica Regional Authority or their local health and social welfare department.