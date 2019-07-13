Tsipras envisions SYRIZA as 'a party of the masses'

Former premier and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on Saturday called for the “transformation” of his party into a broader movement that would be home to “progressive and democratic” forces.

“We should safeguard our roots but not be afraid to grow into a tree with strong and deep roots but also with branches that open up to cover all the progressive and democratic [forces],” Tsipras told a session of the party’s central committee on Saturday.

He insisted that broadening the party’s appeal would not be tantamount to “lowering the flag of our ideas” but to becoming “a party of the masses” and “the main voice of the country’s progressive forces.”

SYRIZA fared relatively well in general elections following the “all-out attack” it was subjected to following its defeat in May’s European Parliament polls, he said.

Voters gave SYRIZA “the power... to be in the position we are today and not only to hamper but also to thwart plans that would harm the working classes.”