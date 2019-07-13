Chrysochoidis inspects Lesvos migrant camps

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Saturday inspected the Moria reception and identification center (RIC) on the island of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean. He was briefed by director Yiannis Balbakakis about conditions at the hotspot, which currently hosts more than 6,000 asylum-seekers. About 40, mostly Afghans, were screened during his visit. Chrysochoidis also toured the municipally run Kara Tepe camp at the island’s capital, where he discussed the prospect of relocating more than 300 unaccompanied minors currently living in Moria. He also chaired a meeting of local administration and migration policy officials. [Stratis Balaskas/ANA-MPA]