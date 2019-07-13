Halkidiki returning to normal after fatal storms

Local authority officials in the parts of Halkidiki that were struck by last Wednesday’s violent storm said on the weekend that conditions had virtually returned to normal following problems with the electricity and water supply.

The storm, which left seven people dead, wreaked widespread damage to infrastructure and cultivations, which state officials have been assessing so that repairs can be carried out and compensation issued to farmers.

“There are only a few small problems left, we have returned to normal,” the mayor of Kassandra, Giorgos Kyritsis, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Saturday.