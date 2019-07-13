NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Halkidiki returning to normal after fatal storms

TAGS: Weather, Society

Local authority officials in the parts of Halkidiki that were struck by last Wednesday’s violent storm said on the weekend that conditions had virtually returned to normal following problems with the electricity and water supply.  

The storm, which left seven people dead, wreaked widespread damage to infrastructure and cultivations, which state officials have been assessing so that repairs can be carried out and compensation issued to farmers. 

“There are only a few small problems left, we have returned to normal,” the mayor of Kassandra, Giorgos Kyritsis, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Saturday.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 