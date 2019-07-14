MONDAY

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias visits Brussels to take part in the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council and have his first meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides.

Agriculture Minister Makis Voridis travels to Brussels to participate in the European Union’s Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

The Energy Ministry’s state subsidy platform Saving At Home (Exoikonomo Kat’ Oikon) opens today for applications.

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Hellenic-African Chamber of Commerce & Development organize an informative event on “Business Potential in Sub-Saharan Africa,” at the International Center of Greek and Mediterranean Studies (DIKEMES), 5 Stadiou Square, Athens, from 5 to 7.30 p.m. (Info: german-chamber.gr)

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) holds its 16th annual international conference on Law, its 12th annual international symposium on Agricultural Research and an annual international Conference on Natural Sciences that will incorporate ATINER’s 7th annual international sonference on Ecology, Ecosystems and Climate Change, its 7th annual international forum on Water, its 6th annual international conference on Geology and Earth Science, its 5th annual international conference on Biology, and its 3rd annual international symposium on Animal Science and Zoology. To Thursday, at the Titania Hotel (52 Panepistimiou, Athens). (Info: www.atiner.gr)

Thessaloniki Water Company (EYATh) and Optronics hold general meetings of their shareholders.

TUESDAY

The Economist Conferences organizes the 23rd roundtable with the government of Greece, themed: “Europe: Leaving indecisiveness behind?” Participants include Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, the foreign ministers of Cyprus and North Macedonia Nikos Christodoulides and Nikola Dimitrov, the head of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling, and many more Greek cabinet ministers and government officials. To Wednesday, at the Grand Resort Lagonissi, Athens. (Info: 210.940.8750, www.hazliseconomist.com)

Listed companies Lampsa and Papoutsanis are holding their annual general meetings.

WEDNESDAY

Greek Parliament convenes for the first time after the July 7 general election, with deputies giving their oath.

Investor and Eurobank stakeholder Prem Watsa visits Athens and will meet with the lender’s management as well as with Greek government officials.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its May statistics on the Greek merchant fleet.

Athens-listed Audiovisual holds its annual general meeting.

THURSDAY

The Hellenic American Union (22 Massalias, Athens) is hosting the 3rd International Conference on Literature and Linguistics (ICLL) and the 3rd International Conference on Applied Economics and Business (ICAEB). (Info: www.icll.gr, www.icaeb.gr)

Listed enterprises Sato and Sarantopoulos are holding the annual general meetings of their shareholders.

FRIDAY

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides visits Athens to deliver a speech at the “Sustainable Africa: A strategic challenge for the European Union” event, organized by the Delphi Economic Forum.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its first-quarter data on the quarterly non-financial accounts of institutional sectors, and the May readings of its turnover index in industry.

SATURDAY

House vote of confidence in the new government begins, running to July 22.