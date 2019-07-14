Injured Fortounis faces six months out of action

Olympiakos captain and Greece’s midfield linchpin Costas Fortounis has suffered a serious knee injury that rules him out of action for an estimated six months. He will be operated next weekend.

The influential midfielder suffered a rupture on his cruciate ligament and is going to undergo an operation on July 20. He is expected to return to action for Olympiakos after Christmas.

The injury to Fortounis is a major blow for the Greek national team that has some crucial games in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign starting in September.

It is also a blow for Olympiakos, with coach Pedro Martins stating that his gap will be covered by French signing Mathieu Valbuena.



Olympiakos's first match in the new season is on July 23 at Viktoria Plzen, for the Champions League qualifiers.