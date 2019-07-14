Erdogan says waiting for Mitsotakis' moves

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was cautious Sunday about any prospects for better relations with Greece and insistent on Turkish drilling in the eastern Mediterranean going ahead.

Erdogan said he is waiting to see new Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ moves, noting that they had said had nice talks in the past. He said that if Mitsotakis kept to his “nice words” Greek-Turkish relations could improve. Erdogan referred to the bilateral working committees in place as the avenue through which the next steps would be taken.

On drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan noted that research and drilling ships Yavuz and Barbaros are in place and that they have the full support of the Turkish Navy and Air Force, adding that Turkey is uninterested in the clamor against Turkey.

[IBNA, Haberturk]

