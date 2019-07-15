Mitsotakis to receive commissioner Avramopoulos for talks on migraton

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to receive European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Maximos Mansion.

The premier is to chair a meeting from 10.30 a.m. on migrant influxes and migration policy with Avramopoulos, Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and the alternate minister for migration policy, Giorgos Koumoutsakos.

Shipping and Island Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis is also to attend the meeting to examine the impact of an ongoing influx of migrants to the eastern Aegean islands.

