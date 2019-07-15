Mitsotakis to meet with two former conservative premiers

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is this week to meet with his two conservative predecessors, Antonis Samaras and Costas Karamanlis.

The meeting with Samaras is to be held in Mitsotakis' office in Parliament at 6 p.m. on Monday and that with Karamanlis is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Mitsotakis had been scheduled to meet the former premiers last week but the appointments were postponed due to the fatal floods in Halkidiki.

