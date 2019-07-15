NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis to meet with two former conservative premiers

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is this week to meet with his two conservative predecessors, Antonis Samaras and Costas Karamanlis.

The meeting with Samaras is to be held in Mitsotakis' office in Parliament at 6 p.m. on Monday and that with Karamanlis is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Mitsotakis had been scheduled to meet the former premiers last week but the appointments were postponed due to the fatal floods in Halkidiki.
 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 