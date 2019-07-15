NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Weather system Antinoos brings 3,500 bolts of lightning

Sweltering conditions are to be cooled by a weather system dubbed Antinoos which swept into Greece on Sunday afternoon, bringing widespread clouds, and is to last through Wednesday, according to meteorologists.

The National Observatory's lightning locator recorded more than 3,500 bolts of lightening over the weekend as stormy weather struck parts of northern Greece, the mainland and the northeastern Aegean.

With rainy weather forecast for much of the country on Monday, there is also the chance of hailstorms in Macedonia, Thrace and the eastern Peloponnese. 

