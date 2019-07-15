Tsakalotos among possible candidates for top job at IMF, CNBC reports

As the International Monetary Fund prepares to choose a new managing director to replace Christine Lagarde, who is to leave the post in the coming months, CNBC has reported that former Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is among the candidates in the running for the job.

European Union ministers have made it clear that they would like another European official to take over the helm of the Washington-based organization.

According to CNBC, the candidates in the running are Mark Carney, the current governor of the Bank of England, Kristalina Georgieva, from Bulgaria, who is currently serving as chief executive of the World Bank, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, former Dutch finance minister and president of the Eurogroup, Mario Draghi, the outgoing president of the European Central Bank, Benoit Coeure, a senior member of the ECB's executive board, Wolfgang Schaeuble, former finance minister of Germany and current speaker of the German parliament, and Tsakalotos.