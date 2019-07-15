Maxim Vengerov | Athens | July 16

The Athens State Orchestra, conducted by Stefanos Tsialis, accompanies solo violinist Maxim Vengerov for a performance of Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D major, Opus 77. A prominent conductor and violinist, Vengerov has held several teaching positions in reputable musical academies across the globe. He was also the first classical musician to be appointed an international goodwill ambassador by UNICEF. In 2004, Vengerov received a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Soloist Performance. The concert, a part of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival, begins at 9 p.m. at the Herod Atticus Theater For details and tickets visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.928.2900