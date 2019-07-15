Guaido thanks Mitsotakis for Greek support

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido thanked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his recognition as interim president of the country over a phone call on Monday.



Guaido said he appreciated Greece's support in the European Union “for the restoration of democracy” in Venezuela.



He also called on Mitsotakis to visit the country when the political situation normalizes.



The prime minister also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi who congratulated him on his electoral victory. The two officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties.