The anti-austerity party MeRA25 founded by former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has reportedly agreed on a common agenda for “Europe and beyond” with the UK’s Labour Party.

According to sources from within MeRA25 cited in Greek media, Varoufakis, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell jointly underscored the “need for this cooperation for Europe and for a world we all deserve.”