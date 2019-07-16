The family of a 46-year-old Syrian refugee who died in his sleep at the Moria camp on the island of Lesvos of carbon monoxide poisoning on January 28, 2017, has filed a lawsuit against the Greek state demanding hundreds of thousands of euros in damages.



The suit contends that the death of Mustafa Mustafa, due to the use of a makeshift stove, was the result of dire living conditions at the camp and the criminal negligence of the authorities. A similar lawsuit was filed last November over the death of Egyptian Ahmed Mohamed Abdelaziz Elgamal, 20, who also died in his sleep of the same cause four days earlier in the tent he shared with Moustafa.



Meanwhile, after talks with European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Monday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis set out six key areas of focus for his cabinet with regard to migration.



Topping the list of priorities is the immediate improvement of living conditions in the country’s reception centers and the protection of unaccompanied minors.