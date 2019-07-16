Restoring the integrity of Greece’s key institutions should be top priority after what the country went through in the past four years at the hands of the previous, leftist administration.

The new conservative government will have to show determination in this task, but it will have to combine this with a good measure of wisdom and moderation.

At the same time, newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have to appoint competent and respected officials to key posts, including the judiciary, independent authorities and state-owned media organizations.

The new government has to convince citizens that it is the embodiment of a major paradigm shift, a proponent of a different way of governance.