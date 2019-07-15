NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus on July 29

TAGS: Cyprus, Politics

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' official visit to Cyprus on July 29 and the latest developments on the island state were discussed in a phone call with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday.

According to Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, the two sides exchanged views, discussed their policy plans and are “fully aligned” in their targets.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 