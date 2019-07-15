Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus on July 29
Online
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' official visit to Cyprus on July 29 and the latest developments on the island state were discussed in a phone call with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' official visit to Cyprus on July 29 and the latest developments on the island state were discussed in a phone call with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday.
According to Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, the two sides exchanged views, discussed their policy plans and are “fully aligned” in their targets.