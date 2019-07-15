Greece coach Anastasiadis is shown the door
Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) President Vangelis Grammenos informed national coach Angelos Anastasiadis on Monday he is no longer needed at the national team set-up, but the two sides have not yet agreed on a way for the termination of their contract, nor has a successor been found yet.
The meeting the two men had in Athens ended without a deal on the severance pay the 66-year-old manager will receive, but his departure is taken for granted. He will be followd by national team director Angelos Basinas and his assistants.
It follows a string of poor results for the national team that saw it lose almost all hope of clinching a spot in the Euro 2020 finals.
Among the likely successors are Marinos Ouzounidis and Traianos Dellas, but sources do not rule out the hiring of a foreign manager.