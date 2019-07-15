Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) President Vangelis Grammenos informed national coach Angelos Anastasiadis on Monday he is no longer needed at the national team set-up, but the two sides have not yet agreed on a way for the termination of their contract, nor has a successor been found yet.

The meeting the two men had in Athens ended without a deal on the severance pay the 66-year-old manager will receive, but his departure is taken for granted. He will be followd by national team director Angelos Basinas and his assistants.

It follows a string of poor results for the national team that saw it lose almost all hope of clinching a spot in the Euro 2020 finals.

Among the likely successors are Marinos Ouzounidis and Traianos Dellas, but sources do not rule out the hiring of a foreign manager.