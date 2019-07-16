Finance minister says main goal is higher rates of economic growth
Greece’s new conservative government will seek to speed up economic growth and maintain healthy public finances, the country’s Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told an economic conference on Tuesday.
“Our central strategic goal is the expansion of the economy at higher rates, with healthy public finances and a steady banking sector,” the minister said.
[Reuters]