Power outage in western Athens

Several districts of the Greek capital were left without electricity on Tuesday afternoon after a breakdown at a public power utility’s (PPC) high-voltage substation in Rouf.

The areas affected include Rouf, Korydallos, Egaleo and Nea Smyrni.

Power is expected to be restored soon, according to SKAI TV.

