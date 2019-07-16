Power outage in western Athens
Several districts of the Greek capital were left without electricity on Tuesday afternoon after a breakdown at a public power utility’s (PPC) high-voltage substation in Rouf.
The areas affected include Rouf, Korydallos, Egaleo and Nea Smyrni.
Power is expected to be restored soon, according to SKAI TV.