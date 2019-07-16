No need to take EU steps against Turkey seriously, says foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there is no need to take very seriously decisions made by the European Union to curb contacts and funding for Ankara over its drilling for gas and oil off Cyprus.



He made the comment at a news conference, broadcast by CNN Turk, in the North Macedonian capital Skopje.

The minister also said that Turkey will increase its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and send a fourth ship to the region if the EU pursues the sanctions.



"If you [EU] take such decisions against Turkey, we will increase activities [in the Eastern Mediterranean]. We have three ships in the Eastern Mediterranean. We will send the fourth one as soon as possible," he was quoted as saying by Anadolu agency.

Earlier, his ministry said the moves would not affect Turkish determination to pursue energy activities in the region.

