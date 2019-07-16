Greece 7-year bond yield at 1.9 pct, Bloomberg reports

Greece is seeking to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) on a new seven-year bond issued on Tuesday at a yield of 1.9 percent, Bloomberg has reported.

Quoting an anonymous source, Bloomberg said the offer drew orders of more than 13 billion euros.

This is Greece's third foray into international lending markets since exiting the bailouts last August, coming after successful 5-and 10-year issues earlier this year.

Altogether, the issues look to raise about 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) from bond markets in 2019, The Associated Press said. [Combined reports]