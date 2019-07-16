Conflict Resolution Art | Athens | July 17-31

Inspired by the pioneering book “Can Art Aid in Resolving Conflicts?” a new exhibition at the Serafeio Athletics & Community Complex showcases work by 23 international visual artists and activists. Esther Mahlangu, Wu Yuren and Asra Nomani are among the biggest names in the show, whose exhibits all deal with uncovering wrongdoing and also include pieces by South Africa's Nelson Mandela. Guests can attend a discussion about the book on July 17 at 6 p.m. at the Benaki's 138 Pireos Street annex, which is followed by the exhibit’s official opening, at 7.30 p.m., at the show venue, where hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Serafeio Complex, 160 Pireos & Petrou Ralli, tel 210.342.6842