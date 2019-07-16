Full Moon Fiesta | Athens | July 17

For the fourth consecutive year, the Full Moon Fiesta comes to the Athens Technopolis, this year with singer-songwriter Katerine Duska at the helm. Duska, a Canadian-Greek vocalist and Greece’s representative in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, melds indie-pop and soul into a genre-bending musical style. Joined by five-person band Minor Project and alternative Greek singer Matina Sous Peau, she will bring energy to the stage for this one-night-only party. The event begins at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589