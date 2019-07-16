Full Moon Fiesta | Athens | July 17
Online
For the fourth consecutive year, the Full Moon Fiesta comes to the Athens Technopolis, this year with singer-songwriter Katerine Duska at the helm. Duska, a Canadian-Greek vocalist and Greece’s representative in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, melds indie-pop and soul into a genre-bending musical style. Joined by five-person band Minor Project and alternative Greek singer Matina Sous Peau, she will bring energy to the stage for this one-night-only party. The event begins at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Full Moon Fiesta comes to the Athens Technopolis, this year with singer-songwriter Katerine Duska at the helm. Duska, a Canadian-Greek vocalist and Greece’s representative in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, melds indie-pop and soul into a genre-bending musical style. Joined by five-person band Minor Project and alternative Greek singer Matina Sous Peau, she will bring energy to the stage for this one-night-only party. The event begins at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.
Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589