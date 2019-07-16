Council of State rulings lift obstacles to Elliniko development

A series of decisions by the Council of State pave the way for the stalled multi-million-euro development of the former Athens airport plot at Elliniko on the Greek capital's southern coast to get back on track.

Judges at the country's highest administrative court rejected objections tables by residents and environmental groups against a presidential decree allowing six “landmark” buildings to be erected on the site, coming up to a maximum height of 200 meters. Among other arguments, the plaintiffs said that the structures would lead to the devaluation of properties whose sea view was obstruct and also mar the landscape in the area.

The judges also challenged the Greek Archaeological Service's right to object to certain aspects of the planned project, arguing that it does not have jurisdiction over zoning, unless the location in question has been listed as a site of particular esthetic or historic interest.