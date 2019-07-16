Archaeology Festival | Laconia | July 19-21

A Bronze-Age underwater city, Pavlopetri has fascinated generations of professional archaeologists and enthusiasts across the world. In celebration of this marvelous discovery, the Alliance for the Restoration of Cultural Heritage (ARCH) is presenting Pavlopetri Watch Day and the Eco-Marine Film Festival. Featuring archeological snorkel tours, a walk/run/bike ride and several film screenings, the festival brings attention to the marine environment. In coordination with the Athens International Film Festival, the three-day festival in the seaside village of Neapoli and on the nearby island of Elafonissis will showcase movies and documentaries about the marine environment, including the animated family favorite “Finding Nemo” and the documentaries “Guardians of the Aegean” and “Drain the Ocean: Legends of Atlantis.” For more information, visit www.archinternational.org.