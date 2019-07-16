Ransom ring that held, tortured 14 Pakistani nationals busted

Police handout photo of the area where the 14 kidnapping victims were being held.

Police said on Tuesday they rescued 14 Pakistani nationals that were being held for ransom in an old poultry farm in the town of Arta in northwestern Greece and arrested seven of their fellow countrymen. The owner of the poultry farm, a 66-year-old Greek man, was also arrested.

According to police, the 14 Pakistanis had paid people smugglers to illegally transfer them from their home country to Greece. However, upon their arrival to Greece, the smugglers asked for additional amounts of money from their relatives back home to the tune of 1,000-1,500 euros for each.

Doctors who assessed the health of the 14 victims said they had been subjected to serious physical and psychological torture.

The arrested suspects, aged between 21 and 46, were to appear before a local prosecutor, while police said they would continue their investigation.