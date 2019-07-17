The revision of Greece’s criminal code included a series of positive changes and it was the result of cooperation between notable figures.

It has by now become clear, however, that something went terribly wrong. The public is frustrated to see that the new code, which was voted in Parliament shortly before the country’s general election that saw New Democracy climb back to power, is leading to the release of notorious figures who played a key role in serious common and organized crimes.

At the same time, the new code has either shelved or taken the sting out of cases that ex-coalition partners SYRIZA and Independent Greeks (ANEL) had rallied under.

Greek citizens rightly feel anger and they want changes so as to erase any possibility that serious crimes are left unpunished.