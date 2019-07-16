Tradesmen appear disappointed with last Sunday’s turnover, on the first Sunday of the summer sales.

A sample survey by the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) found that 56 percent of entrepreneurs are not happy with last Sunday’s shopping, while only 19 percent expressed satisfaction.

Three out of four argued that turnover last Sunday – when stores opened as on the first Sunday of every sales window – was lower than that recorded on any given day, with just 6 percent answering the opposite.

ESEE head Giorgos Karanikas attributed low buying interest to the increased tax obligations of consumers over this period.

Most small and medium-sized entrepreneurs believe that Sunday openings have not helped boost sales, and 67 percent note that it is generally only big enterprises that have benefitted from the scheme.