Mitsotakis congratulates new Commission chief

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her election as new European Commission president.



“Heartfelt congratulations to von der Leyen for her election as president of the European Commission,” Greece’s new conservative premier tweeted. “Looking forward to work with her for a Europe that empowers and protects. She will have my full support.”



The European Parliament on Tuesday voted 383-327 with 22 abstentions to approve von der Leyen’s nomination. Von der Leyen, who will become the first woman to hold one of the most prestigious positions in the EU, will replace Jean-Claude Juncker when his term expires at the end of October.

