Anastasiades congratulates new EU boss

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on becoming the European Commission’s next president, narrowly winning election in the European Parliament.



Anastasiades took to Twitter to congratulate von der Leyen, who is the first woman to fill the EU's top job after she was confirmed by 383 votes against 327.



“My wishes for a most successful and productive term. Looking forward to working closely with you for the future development of Europe,” the president tweeted.



According to foreign media, von der Leyen’s rise to the EU Commission presidency was a surprise, as she was not the initial favorite candidate put forth by major political blocs.



Von der Leyen, a Brussels-born 60-year-old who served as Germany’s defense minister, emerged as a consensus pick after European leaders made failed attempts during a series of meetings. [Kathimerini Cyprus]