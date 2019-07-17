Cyprus to establish diplomatic relations with North Macedonia

Cyprus is set to establish formal diplomatic relations with North Macedonia.

The news was revealed during the Economist conference in Lagonisi, in southwestern Attica.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is expected to sign the agreement on the 29th of August at an EU Foreign Affairs Council summit in Finland.

The Prespes agreement reached between North Macedonia and Greece last year normalized relations between the two countries and ended a bitter dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav republic. [Kathimerini Cyprus]