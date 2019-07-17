BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
National Bank picks Christodoulou as new CFO

The chief executive of National Bank’s (NBG) Cypriot subsidiary, Christos Christodoulou, was appointed as NBG’s new chief financial officer, taking over from Yannis Kyriakopoulos, Greece’s second-largest lender said on Wednesday.

Kyriakopoulos will head NBG’s real estate division, which includes real estate management subsidiaries, the bank said. 

