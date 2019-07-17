National Bank picks Christodoulou as new CFO
The chief executive of National Bank’s (NBG) Cypriot subsidiary, Christos Christodoulou, was appointed as NBG’s new chief financial officer, taking over from Yannis Kyriakopoulos, Greece’s second-largest lender said on Wednesday.
Kyriakopoulos will head NBG’s real estate division, which includes real estate management subsidiaries, the bank said.
[Reuters]