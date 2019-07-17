Cosmopolis Festival | Kavala | July 18-21

Folk customs from different parts of the world, experimental rock and international cuisine – guests of the Cosmopolis Festival will experience all this and more when the four-day event returns to the port town of Kavala. The festival invites audiences to celebrate culture, boasting an impressive array of dance performers from Panama, Hungary, Colombia, Bosnia, Ukraine, China, Brazil and the United States, as well as a diverse selection of musicians. Greek rock band Villagers of Ioannina City will open the event on July 18 with a performance that combines traditional Greek music and psychedelic sounds. African reggae, Palestinian hip-hop and Celtic punk groups will also make appearances throughout the festival. For more information about the program and ticket prices, visit cospompolisfestival.gr.



Old Town, Kavala, tel 2510.831.388