Mytilineos to build large gas-fired power plant

Athens-listed group Mytilineos on Wednesday said that it is ready to start construction on a new natural gas-fired power plant at the company’s Energy Center in Aghios Nikolaos in Viotia.

Mytilineos has completed all of the necessary licensing procedures for one of the largest gas-powered combined cycle electricity units in Europe.

Subsidiary METKA is slated to begin its construction within the fourth quarter of the year.



The projected investment will come to 300 million euros and Mytilineos will draw mainly from the local workforce pool to staff the plant, as is its standard practice.

The new plant is expected to be operational by the last quarter of 2021.



With the addition of this unit, Mytilineos’ total production capacity will exceed 2,000 megawatts per year (excluding renewable energy sources), thus contributing significantly to the country’s energy security, but also to neighboring countries, subject to power exports under the new European framework.